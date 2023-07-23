Explainer: Why are the people of Meitei community running away from Mizoram? Know the whole matter

Manipur Violence : Amid reports of unease among the Meiteis in Mizoram amid fresh unrest in neighboring Manipur, the Mizoram government has assured the Meiteis that they are safe in the state. As the opposition demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Kapil Sibal on Sunday drew attention to the situation in Mizoram and said that despite assurances from the government, many Meites are leaving the state by air or road. Sibal tweeted, “We need a sensitive proactive government. Not a reactive government. Muddying the debate by citing other states won’t help.”

What is happening in Mizoram?

An organization of ex-militants on Friday asked the Meitei people living in Mizoram to be “cautious” amid ongoing caste violence in Manipur. The statement issued by PAMRA (Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association) said that it is no longer safe for the Meitei people of Manipur to live in Mizoram “in view of the barbaric and heinous act perpetrated by miscreants in Manipur”. The warning triggered an exodus of Meitei community from Mizoram as at least 69 Meitei people took a flight from Aizawl’s Lengpui airport to Imphal.

41 people reached Assam from Mizoram

Forty-one people from the Meitei community arrived in Assam from Mizoram following threats from a group of ex-militants over an incident where two women were paraded naked in Manipur. Officials gave this information on Sunday. He told that after the video of the Manipur incident was circulated, a group of ex-militants had asked the people of the Meitei community to leave the state.

Many people reached Silchar from Mizoram

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said that these people reached Silchar from neighboring Mizoram on Saturday night and have been kept in a building in Lakhipur development block in Binnakandi area. He told ‘PTI-Bhasha’, ‘All these are affluent families and have come in their own vehicles. Some of them are college professors, while some work as senior government officials. He has told that at present there has been no attack in Mizoram.

Mizoram government is providing all security to them

He said that the Mizoram government is providing all security to him, but he himself does not want to take any risk and has come to Assam for his security. The Superintendent of Police said, ‘They are saying that they will stay here till the situation becomes normal.’ He said that the Assam Police is providing them security. Thousands of people from the Meitei, Kuki and Hamar communities have fled Manipur and are living in Assam since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Assurance of security to the Meitei community

The Mizoram government on Saturday assured security to the Meitei community living in the state and asked them not to pay heed to rumours. The Trinamool Congress on Sunday alleged that an 18-year-old girl was attacked and gang-raped in Manipur’s Imphal East district on May 15, days after two women were paraded naked.

West Bengal’s ruling party claimed on Twitter

Quoting a news item in a section of the media, West Bengal’s ruling party claimed on Twitter, ‘Tragedy does not end for Manipur!’ The Trinamool Congress tweeted, ‘A group of women handed over an 18-year-old girl to four armed men. She was later assaulted and gang-raped on May 15 in Imphal East, Manipur. If such brutal cases are coming to the public after more than a month, then how terrible would be the incidents which are still hidden.

No politics over ‘shameful’ incident in Manipur

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said no politics should be played on the “shameful” incident in Manipur and the government’s stand on the issue has become clear with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement. He asked the opposition parties to give up their “sole agenda” of finding fault with anything related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

Sarcasm on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well

He also took a dig at Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her alleged remarks on the 1999 Pulwama terror attack. He said, “Leaders following the Pakistani stand on the incident are damaging their reputation among the public who know the reality.”

The entire nation bowed its head in shame due to the incident.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a program here, Singh said, “On the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Prime Minister had said that the whole country has bowed its head in shame because of this incident and no culprit will be spared.” There should be no politics regarding this (Manipur incident) after this statement of the Prime Minister.

Violence erupts during tribal solidarity march

More than 160 people have been killed and several others injured in Manipur since violence broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized on May 3 in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The population of the Meitei community in the state is about 53 percent and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribals of the Naga and Kuki communities constitute 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts.

Opposition always condemns selected incidents

Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, alleged that the opposition always condemns selective incidents of killings and human rights violations. He said, “This is because all opposition parties have always followed the agenda of finding fault with anything related to the Narendra Modi government.”

their handshake means they are feeling weak

On efforts by opposition parties to unite ahead of next year’s general elections, Singh said their joining hands meant they were feeling vulnerable and were coming together to figure out how to face the challenges posed by the BJP under Modi’s leadership.

A shutdown was observed in tribal-dominated areas of Gujarat on Sunday over the alleged failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur to control caste violence. In Tapi, Valsad, Dahod, Panchmahal, Narmada and Chhota Udaipur, out of 14 tribal-dominated districts, many markets wore a deserted look as shops remained closed and various organizations staged sit-ins as part of the bandh.

The bandh call given by various tribal organizations today was supported by the opposition Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). AAP’s working president and MLA Chaitar Vasava told reporters that the violence in Manipur has shaken the entire nation. Vasava said, “The shutdown was successful in a total of 52 taluks of 14 districts of Gujarat. Many business organizations including farmers and religious organizations also supported the bandh. We hope that the government will take steps to stop the violence in Manipur.

Since the caste violence started in Manipur on May 3, more than 160 people have lost their lives in the state. A video of two women belonging to a community in Manipur being paraded naked by a group of people from the rival community went viral, triggering widespread outrage in the country. The incident took place on May 4, the video of which surfaced on July 19.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal reaches violence-hit Manipur

Let us inform that earlier, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal reached violence-hit Manipur on Sunday. However, a day before this, the Manipur government had allegedly denied him permission to visit. Maliwal had said on Sunday morning that she would visit the northeastern state as per a pre-determined plan. Maliwal tweeted, “Just reached Manipur. I have sought an appointment with Chief Minister N Biren Singh. I hope he will accept my request as soon as possible.