Explainer: Why is Delhi afraid of Hathini Kund Barrage? Know its history

by Haryana Hathini Kund Barrage After the release of more than one lakh cusecs of water in the Yamuna river, the threat of flood is looming large over Delhi. Yamuna’s water level has broken the record of the last 45 years and has reached 207.89 metres. The highest flood level in the year 1978 was 207.49 metres. Do you know that Delhi is always afraid of Hathnikund Barrage. There is a constant danger of flood on it.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought the intervention of the Center regarding the rising water level of the Yamuna.

Amidst the threat of flood, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded the intervention of the Center regarding the water level of Yamuna. He said that the Center should ensure that the water of Yamuna does not increase further.

What is the connection of Hathnikund with Delhi?

Hathini Kund Barrage divides the water of Yamuna between Delhi and Haryana. Delhi gets 60 percent water from Hathinikund barrage only. That’s why Hathinikund is lifeline for Delhi. But after the water is released, it also becomes a danger for Delhi. The flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but due to heavy rains, opening of the water becomes compulsion considering its capacity.

Delhi Rain: The fierce form of Yamuna is visible, the river flowing above the danger mark, the lower area was evacuated

In what time the water released in Yamuna reaches Delhi

When Haryana releases water from Hathini Kund Barrage, it takes two to three days to reach Delhi. That is, the water of the barrage enters Delhi in 72 hours. Now the question arises that why water is released from the last barrage. Actually Hathini Kund Barrage has been constructed to control the water of Yamuna. Due to this, the people of Haryana get irrigation water. Due to the construction of the barrage, the danger of flood has also reduced for the people of Haryana. But whenever it rains heavily, the gate of Hathini Kund Barrage is opened. Every year during the rainy season lakhs of cusecs of water is released from here, due to which the danger of flood starts looming over Delhi.

Thousands of people have been shifted to safer places amid fears of floods.

Due to continuous increase in the water level of Yamuna, the danger of flood on Delhi is increasing. Flood water has entered many areas located on the banks of Yamuna river. Thousands of people have been shifted to safer places. Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure. There was water logging at the Delhi Transport Corporation headquarters located near ITO. The flood water has risen above four feet in Gandhi Mendu and Usmanpur villages of northeast Delhi. It is known that the low-lying areas located near the Yamuna river in Delhi are considered sensitive to floods and about 37,000 people live there.