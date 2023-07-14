Explainer: Why is the ‘Bastille Day Parade’ special for India? Learn complete history in 10 points

PM Modi has left for a two-day visit to France. where on July 14 bastille day parade Will attend as a special guest. In France, Bastille Day is also known as ‘Fête Nationale Française’ or National Day. The fort of the Bastille was attacked during the French Revolution on 14 July 1789. Bastille Day is celebrated as a memory of that attack. This time, on the occasion of Bastille Day, a contingent of 269 soldiers from all three wings of the Indian Army will be seen marching along with the French forces in the army parade. Mutual contact between the armies of India and France continues since the First World War. Lakhs of Indian soldiers took part in this war. Of these, about 74,000 soldiers fought in muddy trenches.

10 key points of ‘Bastille Day Parade’

In France, Bastille Day is also known as ‘Fête Nationale Française’ or National Day. The fort of the Bastille was attacked during the French Revolution on 14 July 1789.

Bastille Day is celebrated to commemorate the attack on the Bastille Fort.

This time, on the occasion of Bastille Day, all the three wings of the Indian Army will participate in the army parade. A contingent of 269 soldiers from the three wings of the Indian Army will be seen marching along with the French forces.

Mutual contact between the armies of India and France continues since the First World War.

On July 14, 1880, the Bastille military parade was organized for the first time in Paris.

Every year the Bastille military parade is organized in France.

All dignitaries including the President are present there in the Bastille military parade.

About 9 and a half thousand soldiers participate in the parade. In which 7800 soldiers participate in the parade on foot and the remaining soldiers ride in vehicles, horses or military aircraft.

Since the year 1880, the continuous Bastille Day military parade has not been organized only twice till date, for the first time during the year 1940-1944, due to World War 2, this parade could not be organized.

And for the second time, in the year 2020, the parade was canceled due to Corona virus.

PM Modi to be guest of honor at Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14

PM Modi will be the special guest at the Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14. A contingent of all the three wings of the Indian Army is also participating in this. During this visit, discussions will also be held to find a way forward for future cooperation with France in various fields like strategic, scientific, academic and economic cooperation. This includes the areas of defence, space, business and investment. A 269-member tri-service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces left for Paris on Thursday in two C-17 Globemaster aircraft to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations. At least three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also participate in this along with French fighter jets.

Prime Minister Modi said that his visit is special in many ways.

At the same time, in his message before leaving for France, Prime Minister Modi said that his visit is special in the sense that he will participate as a special guest in the National Day or Bastille Day celebrations of France along with President Emmanuel Macron. The Prime Minister said that he looked forward to a wide-ranging discussion with President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to France. He said that a contingent of all the three wings of the Indian Army is also participating in the Bastille Day celebrations and Indian Air Force aircraft will also participate in it. Referring to the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Prime Minister said that it is rooted in deep trust and commitment and the two countries are engaged in diverse fields such as defence, security, economy, investment, education, culture, people-to-people contact, civil nuclear sector, space. There are close cooperation in the fields. He said, “We are also working together on regional and global issues.” Prime Minister Modi said, “I look forward to taking this long-term and time-tested relationship of 25 years forward. Looking forward to meeting President Macron and discussing various topics.