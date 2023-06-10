Explainer: Will DK Shivakumar become the savior of Congress in Madhya Pradesh after Karnataka?

DK Shivakumar Congress registered a thumping victory in the assembly elections in Karnataka under the chairmanship of After which he was given the post of Deputy Chief Minister. After the resounding victory in Karnataka, the Congress is eyeing other states. Assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh later this year. By the way, Congress is looking at DK Shivakumar as a drum card.

DK Shivakumar on Madhya Pradesh tour

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reached Madhya Pradesh on a two-day tour to visit three religious places including the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The yatra is being seen as a thanksgiving yatra after the massive victory of the Congress in the assembly elections held in the southern state last month.

Will bring changes in the future of Madhya Pradesh – Shivkumar

Congress leader DK Shivkumar, who reached Madhya Pradesh tour, attacked fiercely against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. He said in Datia, many cases are registered against our party workers, this is unfair. Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and all of us are working together and we will bring a change in the future of the state.

#WATCH , Datia, MP: Several cases have been filed against our party workers, this is unfair. Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and all of us are working unitedly and we will bring change in the future of the state: Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/1xXMJfbs19

— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023



Election in Madhya Pradesh may be held in October

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are to be held this year. There is a possibility that the elections in the state may be held in October. Election preparations have started. The performance of the Congress in the 2018 elections was spectacular and the party became the single largest party by winning 114 seats. While BJP got only 109 seats. But 22 MLAs including 6 ministers of Jyotiraditya Scindia faction rebelled against Kamal Nath government and joined BJP. After that, in 2020, the BJP government was formed in MP under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Big win for Congress in Karnataka

In the last month’s elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress had won 135 seats. BJP and JD(S) won 66 and 19 seats respectively.