Exploded dam in Artemovsk shown on video – DOS

February 25, 2023, 17:42 – BLiTZ – News A video of the explosion of the dam in Bakhmut, which was carried out by the Ukrainian military, appeared on the Web. The video was posted on social media.

Recall that the Ukrainian military blew up a dam in the northwestern part of Artemovsk in connection with fears of the advance of Russian troops in the complete encirclement of the city. The Ukrainian command expects that this will stop or slow down the advance of the Russian assault troops.

However, this step will lead to negative consequences for the residents of the city and its environs. Russian troops continue active combat operations on the perimeter of the city and within the city, including the direction to Konstantinovka.

As a result of the dam rupture, the water level in the Northern Stavka has increased significantly, which can lead to floods and a threat to people’s lives.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.