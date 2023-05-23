Exploitation of Indian workers in Australia, company and director fined $60,480

Melbourne, 23 May (Hindustan). The exploitation of Indian workers in Australia has been taken seriously by a local court. The court fined a Melbourne-based company and its director a total of $60,480. The name of this company is Gothic Downs Private Limited. It operates Bakers Boutique and Patisserie outlets.

The Federal Cert and Family Court imposed a fine of $50,400 on Gothic Downs Pte Ltd and $10,080 on sole director Giuseppe Confortere. The court has imposed this fine for not giving the right of back-pay payment to an employee.

Judge Heather Riley commented that the company and the directors took advantage of the weakness of the Indian worker’s temporary skilled visa. On the other hand, in 2019 also the Australian regulatory authority Fair Work Ombudsman imposed a fine on this company for failing to comply with the compliance notice. Another Indian labor victim in this case.

The authority has said in the investigation report that the company did not pay the minimum wage rate, morning shift rate, weekend and public holidays and overtime rate, flouting the rules. Judge Riley expressed surprise that the company does not know how much these workers are owed.