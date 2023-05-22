Explosion in West Bengal’s illegal firecracker factory, three women killed, many injured

An illegal firecracker factory exploded in Bajbuj area of ​​South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. In this, three women of the same family were burnt to death and many people got scorched. This incident took place on Sunday evening at around 8.30 pm. Giving information about the incident, the police said that an illegal firecracker factory exploded in South 24 Parganas police station area.

The names of the deceased are Jamuna Das (65), her daughter Pampa Ghati and granddaughter Jayashree (10). Although the police is not aware of how many people have been scorched in this incident. Let us inform that this is the second such major incident in West Bengal in the last one week. A senior official said that the police arrested at least 30 people in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday for allegedly running an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit from the area.

During the raid, a large quantity of explosives were also seized from different houses. The official said that all the three people killed in the incident were on the terrace of a one-storey house where the explosion took place. A senior police officer of Diamond Harbor police district told ‘PTI-Bhasha’, “Three women who were seriously injured in the accident were taken to the nearby ESI hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

There was an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit on the terrace of his house where the blast took place.” “We have seized at least 20,000 kg of explosives used in making firecrackers by conducting raids in the area, along with a consignment of money used to run this illegal business,” the official said. More than 30 people have been arrested in the charge.

At present, police raids are going on in this matter and are investigating the reasons for this.” Significantly, on May 16, 12 people were killed in a massive explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Egra area of ​​East Medinipur. The main accused in the blast died on 19 May in a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha.