Explosions in Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy became known

The sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian cities of Dnepropetrovsk (Dnepr) and Sumy. This was reported by the Strana.ua edition in its Telegram channel on Wednesday, February 22.

It is added that explosions were heard in Kherson.

Several explosions were recorded in the city of Chuguev, Kharkiv region on February 19. A day earlier, it was reported that two explosions sounded in the city of Khmelnytsky in western Ukraine. Later it became known that a military facility was damaged in Khmelnitsky.

It is also known that on the night of Saturday, February 18, explosions took place near Kramatorsk.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.