Explosions thundered in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkov region. This was reported on February 14 by the Ukrainian edition of Strana.ua.

Details are not specified. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not make any official statements about missile launches.

Earlier in the day, Strana.ua reported that an air raid alert had been declared throughout Ukraine. Warning signals began to spread at 10:10 Moscow time.

On the eve of the Ukrainian media reported about the explosions in Kherson. However, the air raid in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv was not announced.

On February 12, an explosion thundered in the Dnieper (until 2016 it was called Dnepropetrovsk). According to the authorities, a drone raid was recorded in the region. At the same time, an air alert was announced in the Kharkov, Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

At the same time, there were no reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense about possible strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted in turn that all targets hit are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

