Explosive promo of Shark Tank India Season 3 released, know the complete method of registration

Shark Tank India 3 Promo: Do you remember the Sony TV show ‘Shark Tank India’? Both the seasons of the show were well liked and the users also supported it. Now there is good news for its fans. ‘Shark Tank India Season 3’ is going to start on TV soon. Its new promo has come out, which is quite funny. You have to register before going to the show. Let us tell you how to register.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ is coming back

‘Shark Tank India’ 2 was judged by Sharks Vinita Singh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Piyush Goyal and Anupam Mittal. This season Sony Liv has shared the promo of season 3 on its Instagram. In the video, a businessman gets an award, after which he tells the story of his struggle to everyone. The video is very funny. At the end of this, a person comes and says that your business may not get funding from your father, uncle, so-and-so, but funding can be found in Shark Tank India.

The caption of the promo read, If you have a great business idea and are looking for investment, Shark Tank India is the right place for you! Season 3 will be streaming soon on Sony LIV. Users are reacting on the video. A media user wrote, OMG super excited. One user wrote, we want Ashneer back this time.

Learn the complete method of registration

For Shark Tank India Season 3 registration, you must first download the Sony Live app. After that you will have to fill the given form and enter all the details. After that write about your unique business idea. In the next round, you will have to upload a video of three minutes. In this, you have to tell why sharks should invest in your business. In the next round, you will have to attend the audition, in which you will have to present your idea to the team of ‘Shark Tank India’. In the last round, you will be in front of the sharks, where you will have to impress them with your business idea.