Explosive trailer of Pradeep Singh’s film ‘Devrani Jethani’ out

For Bhojpuri cine lovers, the trailer of a great film ‘Devarani Jethani’ is out. This trailer has been released from the official YouTube channel of B For You Bhojpuri which is very attractive and entertaining. Starring veteran actresses Rinku Ghosh and Kajal Raghavani in the central roles, the film also stars Gaurav Jha and Dev Singh in lead roles. The film is produced by Pradeep Singh and Prateek Singh and directed by Ajay Kumar Jha.

Talking about the trailer of B for You Motion Pictures and World Wide Film Production’s film ‘Devarani Jethani’, Rinku Ghosh is seen in the role of Jethani while Kajal Raghavani has become Devrani. The film is female oriented. Its story is related to family and culture. The 3:30 minute trailer of the film begins with Rinku Ghosh coming to her husband Dev Singh’s house after getting married. Dev Singh plays Rinku Singh’s husband in the film while Gaurav Jha’s character is his brother-in-law. Rinku Ghosh is less educated but she knows how to run the family very well. Meanwhile, his brother-in-law Gaurav Jha gets a job, where he meets Kajal Raghwani. Then both of them get married. After that the struggle between Devrani and Jethani starts in the house. The result is that Devrani i.e. Kajal Raghavani leaves the house. At the end of the trailer, it is shown that sister-in-law Rinku Ghosh passes away and Devrani’s eyes open, but by then it is too late. To see what happens after that, you will have to watch that movie in theatres.

The story of the film looks very strong according to the trailer. Bhojpuri cinema lovers also believe in this. Those who see the trailer and say that if such films are made in Bhojpuri far away from obscenity, then Bhojpuri can progress a lot. We think such a film should be made. Now just waiting for the release of the film. The acting of the actors is also very special.

Let us tell you that Gaurav Jha, Kajal Raghavani, Rinku Ghosh, Dev Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Lalit Upadhyay, Rinku Bharti are in the lead roles in the film ‘Devarani Jethani’. The director is Ajay Kumar Jha. Producer – Pradeep Singh and Prateek Singh.