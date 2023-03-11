News

Express: 84% of Austrians surveyed were in favor of abandoning the country’s neutrality

Exxpress: австрийцы высказали, что на самом деле думают о НАТО и Евросоюзе 
                        March 11 - BLiTZ.  The vast majority of Austrians are in favor of the neutrality of the state.  This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by specialists from the INSA Research Institute.

According to the survey, 84% of the country’s citizens want Austria’s neutrality to remain intact. Only 7% oppose it.

A similar survey was conducted in May last year. Then only 71% of its participants spoke in favor of neutrality. 19% of the respondents wanted to join the common system. After the start of the special operation against the European sanctions policy, the figure fell by 12%.

“I would prefer Austria to leave the EU. Everything that was promised from joining it is in danger: peace, internal security, prosperity, ”said the Austrian in this regard.

