Expressing faith in Congress policies, BSP-SP workers of Prayagraj Kaushambi took membership of the party

Lucknow: BSP-SP workers of Prayagraj and Kaushambi took membership of UP Congress on Wednesday. The workers reposed faith in the struggles of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi. He said that the struggle of the Indian National Congress from the house to the road to protect the country and the Constitution is inspiring.

State Congress President Brijlal Khabri made those who took membership on this occasion wear Congress tricolor stripes, duly included them in the party by giving them membership cards. State President Khabri said that today communal forces have created a crisis in front of democracy, constitution, country and society. The Congress party itself is fighting to give a complete defeat to such forces.

Brijlal Khabri said that I am sure that all the workers will contribute in strengthening the Congress organization by working according to the policies and ideology of the All India Congress Committee. Took membership of the Congress party on Wednesday at the state Congress headquarters in front of state president, former MP PL Punia, provincial president, former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Nakul Dubey.

UP Congress spokesperson Pankaj Tiwari said that Chandrabali Chaudhary, former Lok Sabha/Vidhan Sabha candidate, General Secretary Bahujan Samaj Party, National President All India Dhobi Sangh Sangh Samaj Bharat Raj Kumari, former district panchayat member Kaushambi Bahujan Samaj Party, Ram Prakash Sahu, were among those who took membership. Pradhan, Lallan Pratap Chowdhary, Iqbal Ahmed, former chairman candidate, Phulpur Prayagraj, Balwant Rao, former councilor candidate, BJP Prayagraj, Shiv Prasad Sahu, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Metropolitan Vice President, took the membership of Congress.

Apart from this, Mo. Vashi Alam Former Assembly Secretary Samajwadi Party, Former Sector President BSP, Dhamma Keshan Prasad Pradhan, Gyan Singh Patel, Rakesh Kumar Sahu, Karan Chowdhary, Vijay Srivastava, Anand Singh, Santosh Kushwaha, Gopal Kushwaha, Kishan Lal Chowdhary, Keshari Lal, Chandi Lal , Sanjay Singh Advocate, Pradeep Srivastava, Ranjit Gupta, Kamlesh Chaudhary, Akhilesh Chaudhary, Abhay Radha Krishnan, Mo. Adil, Saurabh Sahu, Naushad Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Rekha Das also joined Congress.

