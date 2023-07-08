Extended application date for JEE and NEET expert teachers to teach in BSEB coaching, honorarium will be up to 2 lakhs

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is starting free coaching for the preparation of medical and engineering entrance exams. Applications have been invited from expert teachers of JEE and NEET for teaching in coaching. The last date of application has been extended again on Saturday. The last date of application has been extended from July 9 to July 12.

Interview will be held on 17th July

After the application, a message will be sent on email and mobile to the eligible candidates for interview on July 13. After this, the interview of the qualified candidates will be held on July 17. Demo classes will be organized in this. The committee has said that qualified teachers of Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects can apply.

apply from this link

Applications can be made by visiting or at or at.

Will get honorarium up to two lakh rupees per month

Along with educational qualification, experience will also have to be mentioned in the application. Salary slip will also have to be put in it. In this, the teachers selected in the scheme will be kept as part time. They will be given honorarium according to the week and hours. Two lakh rupees will be given per month. The period will be extended every year if the work is satisfactory.

Two thousand rupees for one and a half hours per class

At the same time, some teachers will also be hired on part-time basis, who will be given Rs 2,000 per class for one and a half hours. Apart from teaching in Bihar Board’s free coaching, these teachers can also teach elsewhere. Selected teachers will not be engaged full time. Service will be taken on the basis of fixed hours per week. Expert teachers of JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET UG can apply for this.

