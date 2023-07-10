External Affairs Minister Jaishankar filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Ahmedabad, 10 July (Hindustan Times). In the elections to be held for three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar filed his nomination in Gandhinagar on Monday. During this, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP State President CR Patil and members of the State Cabinet were present.

According to the BJP, Dr. S. Jaishankar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election at 12.39 in the office set up in the assembly premises.

Voting will be held on July 24 for the elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, six in West Bengal and one in Goa. The counting of votes will also start on the same day after the completion of polling. The last date for nomination is July 13 and the last date for withdrawal is July 17. The notification for the election was issued on July 6.

The number of members in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly is 182. A Rajya Sabha candidate needs to get the votes of at least 46 MLAs to win the election. According to Congress state president Shaktisinh Gohil, the Congress will not stake claim in the Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress has only 17 MLAs in the assembly. The tenure of 3 BJP Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat – Dinesh Anavadiya, Jugalji Thakor and S Jaishankar is ending on 18 August. It is noteworthy that Gujarat has 11 Rajya Sabha seats. Of these, eight are with the BJP and three with the Congress.