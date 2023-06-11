External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had breakfast sitting in pangat at BJP Dalit booth president’s house

Varanasi, June 11 (Hindustan Times). External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has set a great example in front of the society. The Foreign Minister, who is on Kashi migration to preside over the three-day G-20 meeting, went to the house of Dalit Sujata, BJP booth president of Ward No. 34, Maldahiya, and had breakfast with party leaders on the ground, sitting in a pangat with great gusto.

After breakfast, the Foreign Minister also praised the breakfast with Sujata. During the interaction with the media persons, the External Affairs Minister said that the breakfast was very tasty. From today we are doing G-20 program in Varanasi. The Foreign Minister, who came on a four-day visit to Varanasi, had expressed his happiness of coming to Varanasi at Babatpur airport itself. He said that it is a matter of pride for the G20 to meet in Kashi. It is a privilege for me to come to Baba’s city to attend this meeting.