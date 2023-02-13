Extinguishing a fire in a car service in Moscow is complicated by the availability of technical equipment

Moscow fire services continue to extinguish a fire in a car service in the north of the city. The process of extinguishing a fire is complicated by the presence of automobile tires, oils and other technical means in the building. This was announced on Tuesday, February 14, by a source of Izvestia.

It is noted that at the moment an air measurement laboratory is working at the scene of the incident. According to her, there is no excess of the permissible norm of dangerous substances yet.

In total, 173 people and 51 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

In the capital Deptrans clarified that because of a fire in a car service at st. Dekabristov, 47, traffic was blocked from Selskokhozyaistvennaya Street in the direction of Mussorgsky Street.

About a major fire in a car service in the north of Moscow became known on February 14. The capital’s Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the localization of the fire on an area of ​​1500 square meters. m.

During the rescue operation, firefighters rescued three people from the fire. They received medical attention.

There is also information about the explosions of fuel canisters in the building and the partial collapse of the roof.

