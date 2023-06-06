Extortion from Devendra Fadnavis’s wife? Chargesheet filed against bookie Anil Jaisinghani

Mumbai : The case of extortion from Amrita Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has come to light. According to media reports, a charge sheet has been filed in the court on behalf of the Malabar Police Station in this case. It is also being told in media reports that a case was registered against alleged cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha on February 20 on behalf of Amrita, wife of Devendra Fadnavis. Bookie Anil Jaisinghani was wanted in about 15 cases before his arrest in this case. It is being told in the report that Anil Jaisinghani used many techniques to hide his whereabouts.

Amruta Fadnavis was in contact with the bookie after the case was registered

According to the Malabar Hill police, after registering the FIR on February 20, Amrita, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was instructed to get in touch with Anil Jaisinghani to find out his secret hiding place. Meanwhile, Amrita offered to help Anil Jaisinghani and informed about the tension in her relationship with her husband Devendra Fadnavis.

Amrita sent message on 24 February

According to media reports, Amrita allegedly sent a message to Anil Jaisinghani on February 24, stating that her relationship with Devenji (Devendra Fadnavis) has been strained since 2019. Still I will talk to Devenji. It was said in the message that one thing I know about him that once he accepts something and realizes that you are suffering, he will do hundred percent justice to you. Amrita further said in her chat that if you have been falsely implicated, I can talk to Devenji, but I cannot bow down to the demands that Aniksha had made to recover money illegally. I know I haven’t done anything wrong. You and Aniksha have worked from day one to blackmail me.

Anil Jaisinghani was absconding for seven-eight years

Investigating officer Ravi Sardesai told the media that four days after the registration of the FIR, the police instructed Amrita to find out the whereabouts of Anil Jaisinghani, who has been absconding for about seven-eight years, through talks. She was working as per the instructions of the police. The charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police against Aniksha Jaisinghani and her bookie father Anil Jaisinghani in the bribery and extortion case has also included WhatsApp chats in over a dozen pages.

Police gave instructions to Amrita

On February 24, Amrita had told Anil Jaisinghani via chat that instead of talking on the phone, I would meet Aniksha at a place other than Sagar Bungalow (the official residence of Devendra Fadnavis). I will meet him only after 26th, because Devenji is busy in Pune by-election till 26th. It was suggested in the chat that they meet at a five star hotel in BKC. Investigating officer Ravi Sardesai said that we instructed the complainant to keep the accused on hold for a long time through WhatsApp chat and other means.

Amrita remained in contact with the accused for 16 months

According to media reports, Amrita Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had recently lodged an FIR at Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai, making serious allegations against a designer. On the basis of Amrita’s complaint, the police registered a case against two people and started investigation. Amrita alleged that a woman designer named Aniksha threatened her, conspired and offered a bribe of Rs one crore. Aniksha was in contact with Amrita Fadnavis for about 16 months.