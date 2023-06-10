Extraction of sand from any ghat will not be possible in Jharkhand from today, NGT bans

From June 10, there has been a ban on the extraction of sand from the sand ghats of the state. This ban will continue till October 15. That is, sand cannot be extracted from any ghat of the state during this period. On withdrawal, action will be taken by the Mines Department. Here in the state, till now the tender of sandbags has not been completed. Till June 9, sand has been extracted from about 40 sand ghats in nine districts of the state.

JSMDC MD Amit Kumar told that the corporation has 50 lakh CFT sand. This time the stock of sand is more than double as compared to last year. Last year the stock of sand was 20 lakh CFT. He said that common people can take sand by booking sand through the portal of JSMDC.

There is also stock in the districts:

It was told that stock license has been given in all the districts. The stockist was instructed to procure sand from legal sand ghats and stock it. However, JSMDC does not have the data of how much stock is there in the districts. The MD said that data has been sought from all the DMOs. This will also be available in a day or two. He has expressed hope that this time there will be no shortage of sand.

Ranchi’s DSR approved, now tender will be issued



It was told that the approval of the District Survey Report (DSR) has been received for sand ghats in Ranchi district. Ranchi District Mining Office will now issue financial tender for MDO selection in sand ghats. It was informed that the process of tender for sand ghats of Ranchi will be completed by the end of monsoon. As soon as the monsoon ends, sand will start getting drained from the ghats of Ranchi. At present sand is legally available in Ranchi from Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and Ramgarh.