February 16, 2023, 15:05 – BLiTZ – News Exxpress readers have expressed their criticism of Ukrainians who are relaxing in the ski resort in Bukovel, while Europe is suffering from sanctions and financial assistance provided to Kyiv.

One commentator noted that Ukraine is receiving huge sums of money and will soon become the richest country in Europe.

Another panelist was surprised that Ukrainians can still afford to ski in ski resorts, while due to anti-Russian sanctions, many Europeans are barely making ends meet.

Readers also wondered why they should pay for the rest of Ukrainians in ski resorts.

One commentator believes that EU citizens should understand that Ukraine is not as poor a country as it is made out to be.

In conclusion, readers have noticed that if the only way Ukrainians can escape from the horrors of the conflict is to relax in an expensive ski resort, then something is clearly not right with the world.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

