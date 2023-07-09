Eye gouged out with knife, tongue cut off..., 45-year-old woman brutally murdered in Khagaria

Khagaria. A 45-year-old woman has been brutally murdered due to a land dispute. Criminals who came in number of four in Bahiyar village of Pasraha police station area of ​​the district first thrashed a woman named Sulekha Devi fiercely. After that, his eyes were gouged out with a knife. Then cut off the tongue and private parts as well. Due to this the woman died on the spot. The incident was carried out when the woman had gone to work on the farm. At present, one accused has been arrested in this case. The remaining three accused are still absconding. Police is searching for them.

Husband and brother-in-law have been murdered

Regarding the incident, it is said that the woman was murdered by the same people who killed her husband and brother-in-law 9 years ago. An accused of murder has recently come out of jail on bail. The people of the village told the local media that the woman was having a dispute with her neighbors over 5 bighas of land. Because of that, on April 25, 2014, they shot and killed the woman’s husband Bablu Singh and her brother-in-law together.

Relatives did highway jam

There has been a sensation in the area since this incident of murder. When Gogri SDPO Manoj Kumar came to know about this, he also reached the spot. In protest against the incident, the relatives blocked NH-31 near Pasraha police station. Due to this, the Purnima-Maheshkhunt National Highway was blocked for hours. The relatives were demanding the arrest of the accused as soon as possible. Gogri SDPO Manoj Kumar assured the arrest of the killers. After which the relatives of the deceased opened the jam. Police recovered a knife from the spot. The police again soon arrested one of the accused. The search for the rest is on.