Eyes saw.... 'Coromandel Express running from Balasore, suddenly there was a loud sound, lost my senses'

Kolkata, 03 June (Hindustan Times). Prashant Mandal and Krishna Pada Mandal (uncle-nephew) aboard the Chennai-bound Shalimar of Howrah’s Coromandel Express that met with an accident in Balasore district of Odisha are the lucky ones. They are safe. He is a resident of Canning in West Bengal. Somehow both have reached their homes. He shuddered while narrating the horrifying scene on Saturday morning.

Prashant Mandal said- ‘When the train reached Baleshwar station, some people got down. Some filled water in bottles and bought food etc. After this the train left. Many people were standing at the door. Hot air was coming from outside. So the door was closed. A few minutes later, with a loud noise, the coaches derailed and overturned. People lost their senses as soon as they got a clue of this. If the door of our compartment had not been closed, we too would not have survived. When the train overturned, we stood on the door and our lives were saved.

He says- ‘There were at least more than 100 people in the bogie in which we were. A lady was sitting near us. His head was hit so hard that blood gushed out. He died right there. A piece of iron entered a girl’s neck. He also died there. A few minutes ago people were lying face down dead while laughing, playing and talking. This sight was frightening.

Krishna Pada is young and was on his way to Odisha to work with his uncle. He says – ‘We managed to escape somehow. There was a pile of dead bodies outside. Someone was buried in the train compartment. Somebody’s leg was stuck. Someone was moaning in pain. Someone’s hand was pressed. Half of someone’s neck and half of the body was trembling. This scene was more frightening than any horror film.