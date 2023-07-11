Facility will increase for patients in Patna’s NMCH, new building of 600 beds will be built, Phaco machine will be installed in Ophthalmology department

Patna. Divisional Commissioner cum Chairman of Patient Welfare Committee of NMCH, Kumar Ravi instructed the officials of BMSICL to install phaco machine in the Ophthalmology department of the hospital. He asked to continuously monitor the health of the patients in the hospital, provide better medical facilities and provide medicines of standard quality. There should be regular availability of doctors and health workers in OPD and IPD of the institute.

A new building of 600 beds will be built

Kumar Ravi talked about paying special attention to the disposal of biomedical waste in the hospital. Instructed to establish regular coordination with the department for the construction of a new building for Canteen-Didi’s Kitchen, 500-seat auditorium, 600-bed Medicine and Pediatrics Department in the site marked five thousand square feet. Instructed to continuously monitor and control the work of the currently working agency. The health department was asked to coordinate for the establishment of medical waste incinerator for disposal of biomedical waste and organic waste converter for disposal of municipal waste.

40 types of medical examination facility in the hospital

The hospital superintendent said that the hospital has facilities for 40 types of pathology/microbiology/biochemistry tests. There is also facility for ultrasound, X-ray and CT scan/MRI on PPP mode. The number of outdoor patients in the last one year is 6.98 lakh. The number of indoor patients is 50,387. There were 5979 major and 9030 minor operations. X-ray of 1.11 lakh patients, dialysis of 10,742 patients has been done.

100 Bed Pre-Fabfield Hospital Handover

On the instructions of the commissioner, the construction of a 100-bed pre-fabfield hospital under ECRP-II was completed and handed over by BMSICL in the NMCH premises. To increase the sources of income of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of NMCH, a three-member committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Regional Additional Director, Health Services, Patna Division, Deputy Superintendent, NMCH and Regional Program Manager, Health. Principal and Superintendent of NMCH, Additional Collector, Regional Development Officer, Regional Additional Director, Health Services, Civil Surgeon, Deputy General Manager BMSICL, members of Rogi Kalyan Samiti and others were present in the meeting.

