Fact Check: Has the central government banned new government jobs? know what is the truth

In a country where millions of youth employment Working day and night in search of. On the other hand, a disappointing news regarding recruitment in government jobs is going viral on social media. In which it is being claimed that the central government has banned the recruitment in new government jobs. After the news went viral, there has been panic among the youth. People are continuously sharing this message. So let’s know the truth of this viral news.

what is being claimed

A video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which a news anchor can be heard saying that the central government has banned new government jobs and new recruitment in all public sector undertakings.

A misleading video claims that the central government has banned new government jobs and new recruitment in all public sector undertakings. There is no restriction on new government recruitments. Recruitment process will continue as usual.

truth of claim

After sharing a misleading video regarding government jobs, the team of PIB Fact Check started investigating it. In which the team found that the claim being made is completely misleading. PIB made it clear that no ban has been imposed on new government recruitments. The recruitment process will continue as usual.

Finance Ministry called the message fake, issued a letter

On sharing of misleading messages regarding government jobs, the Ministry of Finance issued a letter and added that there is no ban or restriction on filling posts in the Government of India. Normal recruitment through government agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board etc. will continue normally without any hindrance.