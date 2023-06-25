Fact Check: This 500 rupee note is being told fake, know what is the truth

RBI After the announcement of the withdrawal of the Rs 2000 note by the Central Government, many news are also going on daily regarding the note of Rs 500. At present, a message is being shared on social media, in which a special note of 500 is being called fake and people are being appealed not to take it.

What is being claimed in the message?

A claim is being made regarding the note of Rs 500, in which it is being said that the note of Rs 500 should not be taken in which the green strip is not near the signature of the RBI Governor but near the picture of Gandhiji. It is being claimed that such Rs 500 notes are fake. It is also being advised in the message that only Rs 500 note should be accepted, in which the green stripe is near the signature of the RBI governor.

Claim: ₹500 note should not be taken in which the green stripe is not near the signature of the RBI governor but near the portrait of Gandhiji.#PIBFactCheck:✔️This claim #fake is. ✔️@RBI As per both the notes are valid. For more information visit: pic.twitter.com/T8q3m2fv8w

what is the truth of the claim

The fact check team of PIB worked on the claim being made regarding a special note of Rs 500 and found that the claim is completely fake. PIB shared the fake message through its official Twitter handle and exposed the truth. PIB said, the claim being made regarding Rs 500 is completely fake. According to RBI, both types of notes are valid.