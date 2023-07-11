Fadnavis hits back at ‘Uddhav needs psychiatrist’ statement, Maharashtra politics heats up again

After the earthquake in the politics of Maharashtra, now the phase of rhetoric has started. In this episode, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that I think my old friend and today’s political rival Uddhav Thackeray needs a psychiatrist. It is worth mentioning that since NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the government in the past, the politics of Maharashtra has heated up. After this, the war of statements has started between BJP and Shiv Sena.

Uddhav told Fadnavis ‘Kalank’

Significantly, earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had called BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis a stigma. In fact, while addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Fadnavis’ hometown Nagpur, Uddhav had said that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is a ‘stigma’ on Nagpur. Uddhav said that Fadnavis had said that he would not forge an alliance with the NCP, but still did so. Uddhav also played an old audio clip of Fadnavis.

BJP’s no means yes- Uddhav

Speaking in the meeting, Uddhav narrated an old audio clip of Fadnavis to the people, in which he had said that he would never join hands with the NCP. During this, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief took a jibe at Fadnavis and said that the BJP leader’s no means yes. At the same time, BJP’s Nagpur unit chief Praneel Datke hit back at Uddhav, saying that Uddhav had done injustice to the Vidarbha region and Nagpur during his two-and-a-half-year tenure as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. There has also been a demand to withdraw the comment.

BJP workers demonstrated

Here, today i.e. on Tuesday, BJP workers protested strongly against former Chief Minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly calling Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis a ‘stigma’. And demanded him to withdraw his comment. During the demonstration at Variety Chowk, BJP workers shouted slogans against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief. BJP’s Nagpur unit chief Praneel Datke said that Uddhav has also hurt the sentiments of the people of Nagpur.

