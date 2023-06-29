Fadnavis vs Shinde: Eknath Shinde my boss, Devendra Fadnavis said a big thing on Chief Minister’s face

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Has given a big statement regarding the face of the Chief Minister’s post. Responding to the advertisement controversy, he said, Eknath Shinde is my boss and relations with him are also good.

what is the matter

In fact, a few days ago an advertisement was published in Maharashtra, based on a survey, Eknath Shinde was described as the most famous face as the Chief Minister. The advertisement showed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the most popular Chief Minister among the voters. After which politics started. Even the news had come that everything is not going well between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde never shows off: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Said about his relationship with, he is my boss. As a chief minister, he is my leader and I have to work under him. It is firmly established in my mind. He never pretends that he is my leader or my boss. In a conversation with The Indian Express office, he said, our relations are good from the beginning. I think our relationship is based on mutual respect. I never allow their protocol to be broken. I was CM for five years. I am the deputy CM now.

‘He must have been in primary school when I formed government in 1977′, Sharad Pawar hits out at Devendra Fadnavis’ comment

Who will be the face of Chief Minister post in 2024

When Devendra Fadnavis was asked who would be the face of the Chief Minister’s post in the 2024 assembly elections. So on this question, Devendra Fadnavis said, it will be decided by the BJP Parliamentary Board. But the current chief minister is the head. In the election, the head is the head of the government.