Fake ghee-butter being made in the name of branded companies, Noida police busted the gang and arrested five

Police has busted a gang selling fake butter and ghee by playing with the health of the people in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Phase-3 Kotwali police has arrested five accused including the kingpin by exposing the fake ghee, butter making gang. The accused have been identified as Rajkumar of Baghpat, Asif of Ghaziabad, Sajid, Deepak of Hapur.

Six people involved in the gang are absconding. Those who have been identified as Sanjay’s brother Rajneesh, Dhananjay, Mujahid, Mullah, Fariyad and Bhangel’s Azad. Fake butter, ghee, packing paper and wrappers of well-known companies worth about Rs 65 lakh have been recovered from the accused.

Fertilizer Safety Department also sent samples for investigation

Police claim that the accused used to buy fake packing paper and wrappers of renowned dairy companies like Amul, Nutrilite and sell it to hawkers and grocers in the city and nearby towns by adding cheap quality company’s butter, ghee. On the information of the police, the Fertilizer Safety Department has also sent samples for investigation. DCP Central Noida Rambadan Singh says that through local intelligence and beat policing, confidential information was received that some people make and sell fake ghee and butter in a house in GT-58 Sector-70.

Taking immediate action on the information, the accused have been arrested. The accused, while playing with human health, commit the crime of cheating and adulteration by making and supplying butter and ghee of Amul brand, Nutrilite from (fake) adulterated butter and ghee for their personal and economic benefits. Additional DCP Central Noida Rajiv Dixit says that on the basis of information, immediately Food Safety Officer Dr. Shamshun Neha was called on the spot. The Food Safety Officer has taken a sample of the spurious dairy product and sent it for examination. Necessary action will be taken after the investigation report comes.

Police recovered this item

Police seized 18,400 fake packing wrappers of 500 grams of Amul, 19,200 fake packing wrappers of 100 grams of Amul, 21,000 fake packing papers of 500 grams, 23,000 fake packing papers of 100 grams, 500 48 thousand packing papers of Nutrilite of grams, 2700 fake packing of Nutrilite of 500 grams, fake Amul ghee in 18 packets of one kilogram, fake Amul ghee in four packets of 500 grams were recovered.

While Amul Margarine in 150 packets of 500 grams, Amul Margarine in 350 packets of 100 grams, Oskar Light Marca Butter in 228 packets of 500 grams, Richlite Light Marca Butter in 240 packets of 500 grams, Deli in 152 packets of 500 grams. Marka Butter, Eat Light Marka Butter in 32 packets of 100 grams each, Marka Butter in 26 packets of 500 grams each, Marka Butter in 135 packets of 100 grams, Ghee without Marka in six packets of one kilogram each.

