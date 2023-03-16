Fake Indian national, fugitive cop killer runs multi-million-dollar gold jewelry store in Dubai

Arav Khan, a fake Indian national who is a fugitive killer of a police officer in Bangladesh has been running a gold jewelry business in Dubai. According to his Facebook ID, Arav Khan claims to be hailing from Salt Lake City in Kolkata in India and currently living in Brooklyn, New York City, USA. But in reality, he currently lives in Dubai and runs a jewelry store named ‘Arav Jewellers’ in Dubai. According to media reports, Arav Khan is an alias of Rabiul Islam, the fugitive accused.

On his Facebook ID, fugitive cop killer Arav Khan claims to have studied at Kings College at the University of London and is the owner of ‘Apon Group of Industries’ and ‘Times of Bangladesh’ and also Chief Executive Officer at Arav Jewelers in Dubai.

He is the son of Matiur Rahman Mollah of Ashutia village of Kotalipara upazila under Gopalganj district in Bangladesh. Rabiul also goes by the aliases Apan, Sohag, Redoy and Hride.

Detective Branch of police on April 11, 2019 pressed charges against Rabiul Islam and nine others in the murder case of Mamun Emran Khan, the then inspector of special branch of police.

Mamun was killed inside a flat in the capital’s Banani on July 7, 2018.

Soon after the murder of the police officer, Rabiul fled to India.

He even hired someone to surrender under his name and address. That man even served jail time for nine months.

According to a highly-placed source in India, in 2020, Rabiul Islam managed to obtain an Indian passport. His Indian passport number is U-4985389. It said, on February 23, 2020 he married an Indian female named Sajema Nasrin, where he mentioned his name as Arav Khan. According to the marriage certificate, Arav Khan’s father’s name is Zakir Khan and they are residents of the Kandanpopur area in Narendrapur in Kolkata. Immediately after marrying Sajema Nasrin, Arav Khan managed an Indian passport and flew to Dubai in 2021 and opened a company jointly with a Dubai local.

In the Indian passport issued from Kolkata on July 28, 2020, Rabiul’s name is mentioned as Arav Khan, son of Jakir Khan and Rehana Bibi Khan. The spouse’s name is said to be Sajeema Nasrin.

As per the Indian passport, Arav was born on July 31, 1993 at Nerendrapur, West Bengal. The passport will expire on July 27, 2030.

Arav Khan now lives in Dubai and the UAE authority issued him a resident permit from October 31, 2021 that will end on October 30 2024. His name came into the media in the recent weeks when he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars for the inauguration of ‘Arav Jewellers’ in Dubai’s Gold Souk. According to another report, during the inauguration an emblem of ‘Arav Jewellers’ was put on display which was made with 40 kilograms of gold.

Our reporter in Dubai is further investigating the case of Arav Khan Rabiul Islam aliases Rabiul, Apan, Sohag, Redoy and Hride.