Fake medicine and cosmetic products seized in Gaya, business spread from Bihar to UP

Went. Fake medicine and cosmetic products have been seized in Bihar’s Gaya. The official of the concerned company had complained about this matter to the police. After which the raid took place and a large quantity of fake products were seized. It has been learned that the racket of making fake products in the name of various companies was being operated on a large scale. The police have currently taken one into custody. The person taken into custody is being interrogated.

one arrested from the spot

A complaint was made by an officer of the concerned company in the Mufassil police station about making fake products of many companies. The police took this matter seriously and conducted raids. Police raided Janakpur locality under Mufassil police station and recovered a large number of fake medicines and fake cosmetics. Fake medicine and cosmetic products were being prepared in Vijay Singh’s house in Janakpur locality under Mufassil police station. It has been recovered in large numbers in police raids. A large number of beauty products, medicines, household items have been recovered, which were being manufactured in the name of branded companies. Its value has been estimated in lakhs.

Supply was being done till Banaras

Police said that a complaint was made by Mustafa Hussain, an official of a branded company. Apart from dozens of districts of Bihar, its supply was being done till Banaras. The police have currently taken one into custody. The person taken into custody is being interrogated. At the same time, the person running this kind of illegal gorakhdhandha has absconded. In this regard, Mufassil Police Station President Raghunath Prasad told that raiding a house in Mufassil police station area has led to recovery of spurious medicines and cosmetics. It was being prepared in the name of various branded companies. Police has detained one. Further action is in progress.