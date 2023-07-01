Fake policeman arrested for showing off in uniform in Bareilly, know how he came into custody…

Bareilly : Bareilly police of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a fake constable on Saturday. A youth resident of Prayagraj was wearing the uniform of a constable posted in Unnao district. He was taken into custody by the Model Town outpost in-charge of Baradari police station. After that inquired. The accused told the constable of the year 2020 batch. After this a case has been registered and sent to jail.

Baradari police station was running a campaign against the absconding criminals on the instructions of Bareilly’s flamboyant SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary. But, in the meantime, Model Town Chowki Incharge Rajendra Kumar was roaming near Trimurti intersection wearing a fake police uniform. The incharge informed him. The accused youth called himself a police constable. The outpost incharge got suspicious. After this he was questioned, so he hesitated. He was asked the name and place of posting. He told his name as Rohit Rathore. Told himself to be Subhashnagar, a resident of Civil Lines police station of Prayagraj district.

All the information given by the accused was found wrong.

Along with this, by telling the year 2020 batch police personnel, told his PNO number 202730835. Said, the police line is stationed in Hardoi. Answer: When his PNO number was put on the website of Police Department, then the said PNO has come for Kartik Chowdhary. Constable Kartik Chowdhary is originally from Bijnor district, who was found posted in Unnao district. The name of the accused was Rohit Rathore. Baradari police station has registered a case against him under section 420/171. Along with this, information has also been given about the accused from Prayagraj district.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

