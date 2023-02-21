Falkov announced the preservation of graduate school in Russia

Postgraduate studies in Russia will be preserved and allocated as a separate type of training for research and development, said on February 21 the head of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

Earlier that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly, proposed a return to the traditional basic training of specialists with higher education with a period of four to six years. At the same time, he stressed that the transition to the new system should be smooth.

“We retain postgraduate studies and stand out as a separate type of training for research, development and for our universities,” Falkov said.

At the same time, he noted that higher education in Russia will become even more accessible. Changes in the work of teachers and students in connection with the new system of higher education in Russia will be minimal.

Speaking about the magistracy, Falkov noted that often students go there for a diploma, and not for knowledge. In this regard, the new education system must be balanced accordingly, the head of the Ministry of Education and Science believes.

“It is important to make sure that the new system is balanced, people should go to the magistracy for knowledge, those who really need this knowledge should go there,” he specified.

Earlier in the day, Falkov also said that the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, together with Russian universities, is preparing proposals for opening their new branches in friendly countries. It was clarified that the creation of a network of branches of universities subordinate to the Ministry of Education and Science is planned in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and Cuba.

At the end of December last year, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Education and Science was continuing systematic, balanced work to build a national system of higher education.