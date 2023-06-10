Family ID: Now family ID card can be made sitting at home, know how this identity card will be made, what are the benefits

Family ID: In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has made family ID mandatory under the One Family One Identity scheme. If you want to get a family ID, then you can take the online portal for this. will go on. From here you can make Family ID. If you are not eligible for the National Food Security Scheme, that is, you do not have a ration card. Even then the family ID will be able to be made. While the ration card ID of the ration card holder families will be considered as their family ID.

How to make family ID

Any adult member of the family who can apply for Family ID online through the Family ID portal on behalf of himself and other family members.

If an applicant himself applies for creating a Family ID, then no user charge will be payable. A fee of Rs 30 will have to be paid for applying through public service centres.

The process of verification of the application for making a family ID will be like the e-district portal, under which the verification of the mentioned family and family members will be done by the Deputy District Magistrate in urban areas through the concerned Lekhpal and in rural areas by the Block Development Officer through the concerned Gram Panchayat. Will be done through Officer/Village Development Officer.

Under the National Food Security Scheme, ration card holders will not need to get a family ID. Their ration card ID will be the family ID.

PM Kisan 14th installment: When will the 14th installment come? Know here how to apply for PM Kisan Nidhi

What is the benefit of family ID

Family ID has many benefits. If you make a family ID, then one member of your family will be given a job. Farmers will get subsidy and agricultural equipment. With this scheme, it will be easy to get income, caste, domicile certificate and birth certificate of children. Through Family ID, eligible family members will be able to take advantage of the scholarship scheme.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEvChSBq5IU) ke fayde in hindi