Famous comedian Devraj Patel is no more from ‘Dil Se Bad Lagta Hai’, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel pays tribute

Raipur : Famous comedian Devraj Patel by the name ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’ has died in a road accident. Comedian Devraj Patel was a resident of Chhattisgarh. It is being told that he was going to shoot a comedy video in Raipur. Meanwhile, he died after colliding with the truck. Devraj Patel was famous all over India with the dialogue ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’. According to media reports, a person died in a road accident in Raipur on Monday. There is a wave of mourning in Chhattisgarh after his death in this road accident. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also expressed grief over the death of comedian Devraj Patel by tweeting.

Devraj was the son of a farmer

According to media reports, comedian Devraj Patel was mainly a resident of Daab Pali village of Mahasamund. His entire family lives in Daab Pali village. Father is a farmer by profession. Devraj Patel has another brother Hemant Patel. He lived in Raipur in connection with making videos related to comedy. On Monday also he was going to make a video. At the same time, a truck coming at a high speed hit his car in Labhandi area of ​​Raipur city. Devraj Patel died on the spot after this accident.

Bhupesh Baghel paid tribute

On the death of Devraj Patel, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted that Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people from Dil se bad lagta hai, who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om shanti.

Devraj Patel, who made us all laugh and made us all laugh with “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai”, left us today. The loss of this amazing talent at such a young age is very sad.God bless his family and loved ones. Give me the strength to bear the pain. Om Shanti: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v

— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023



Had also worked with Bhuvan Bam of Delhi

According to media reports, comedian Devraj Patel has more than four lakh subscribers on YouTube. Millions of people used to watch any of his videos. He was an expert in making funny videos on various topics. In the year 2021, after working in Dhindhora with Delhi’s famous comedian Bhuvan Bam, he started doing comedy on his own. Along with this, Devraj was continuously working in Chhattisgarh government’s documentary films.

Comedian-turned-president Zelenskyy has pushed Ukraine to the brink of destruction! Now seeking protection from the world

Was very close to CM Bhupesh Baghel

In connection with making a comedy video, the Chief Minister had reached close to Bhupesh Baghel. Devraj had also made a video last year with the Chief Minister which went viral on social media. Apart from this, Devraj Patel had posted his last video on Instagram today itself.