Famous Forts In India: Have you seen the five most famous forts of India?

Famous Forts In India: India is a diverse country with many religions, languages, cultures, colorful festivals and folk dances. Apart from this, there is a lot of diversity in India geographically, which includes mountains, beaches, valleys, plains etc. The ancient culture and history of India are considered excellent all over the world. It is an ancient country which has been home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world. Not only this, this country is an important center of religion, in which there are millions of followers of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian religions. The famous temples, mosques, gurudwaras, Jain temples and churches here attract travelers from all over the world. Today we will tell you about the five famous forts of India.

Jaisalmer Fort

Jaisalmer Fort is located in the state of Rajasthan. This fort is located in Jaisalmer city district of Rajasthan and it is one of the most famous cities of Rajasthan. Jaisalmer Fort is a famous tourist destination in Indian places and is known as the world’s largest fortified fort.

specialty of jaisalmer fort

Architecture: Jaisalmer Fort is a wonderful example of Rajputani architecture. It is constructed of stone and has a high standard of craftsmanship and beautiful carvings.

Palaces and Temples: There are many palaces and temples in Jaisalmer Fort, some of which are famous. Vijay Stambh, Jaisamand Haveli, Mohta Mahal, Patwa ki Haveli and Jain Temple are the attractive places of the fort.

Rajputani Culture: Jaisalmer Fort is a symbol of Rajputani culture of Rajasthan. This culture has been recognized in the wall of Ranthambore Vivek here and the carvings of the temples of Khajuraho.

Collection of Archaeological Sculptures: Many ancient archaeological sculptures are stored in Jaisalmer Fort, some of which are huge and amazing carvings have been done in the sculpture.

Red Fort

The Red Fort was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century. It was built after the construction of the Taj Mahal in Agra and is considered an example of the magnificent architecture of the Mughal emperors. The Red Fort was built on April 17, 1639 by Shah Jahan, who changed the name of Delhi to Shahjahanabad. Its name Red Fort is derived from its red colored walls. Stone, sand and mortar were used in its construction and it includes many carved courts, water-palaces, palaces and mosques in the Mughal and Persian style. The Red Fort is located in Sehar in the Old City of Delhi and is one of the major tourist places in Delhi. Its magnificent architecture, elaborate buildings and rich history have made it a wonderful and expansive heritage, which is an important symbol of Delhi’s Mughal cultural heritage.

Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior Fort is located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and is an ancient historical site. The fort of Gwalior was built by the kings of the Rajput dynasty Tomar dynasty in the 8th century. It was subsequently modified and renewed over the centuries at various times. The height of the Gwalior fort is about 100 meters (330 feet). The fort is situated on a high hill and provides a spectacular view of the vast parts of the city from above. Gwalior Fort is one of the major tourist destinations in the state of Madhya Pradesh and its height and vastness have made it an ancient and magnificent conservation monument.

Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan

Chittorgarh Fort is a major tourist destination located in Rajasthan. This fort is located in the city of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and is an ancient historical site playing an important role in the history of Rajputana. Talking about the history of Chittorgarh Fort, it is an important place in Indian history, in which the great Rajput kings of Rajputana displayed their valor and courage. It is also a Shaurya Smarak, in which the memory of the Haldighati war fought by the great Rajput king Pratap Singh is kept. Please tell that the height of Chittorgarh Fort is about 180 meters (590 feet). This fort is located in the city of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and is known as a major tourist destination.