Famous Tea Of India: Every state of India has a different taste of tea, how many have you drunk, see list

Ronga Sah of AssamRonga Sah of Assam

We all have heard about the tea gardens of Assam. Ronga Sah is a special variety of tea from these tea gardens. People living in Assam like the taste of this tea very much. This tea is light red and brown in appearance.

Lebu Tea of ​​Bengal

Lebu Tea of ​​Bengal

This tea is made without milk by mixing many spices. Most importantly, after preparing it, lemon is squeezed into it.

Noon Chai, Kashmir

Noon Chai, Kashmir

This type of tea prevalent in Kashmir is also called Kashmiri tea. In the local dialect, it is known as Noon tea. Noon means salt in Kashmiri, which means that this tea is salty in taste. Another specialty of this tea is Noon tea is pink in colour,

Irani Tea of ​​Hyderabad

Irani Tea of ​​Hyderabad

It came with the Persians in the 19th century. Cinnamon is mixed with khoya and green cardamom.

Kangra Tea from Himachal Pradesh

Kangra Tea from Himachal Pradesh

Kangra is known as the tea capital of North India. Black and green tea are being grown in the Kangra region since the 19th century. This Himachali tea has a green and vegetal aroma and a slightly pungent taste.

Agate Tea, Kerala

Agate Tea, Kerala

This tea comes from the Malabar region of Kerala. This tea is one of the favorite drinks of people in many states of South India. Milk is also not added to this tea.

Kahwa, Kashmir

Kahwa, Kashmir

Your trip to Kashmir is incomplete without Kahwa – a light tea with spices and dry fruits that every traveler who visits here falls in love with. In Kashmir, you will see people serving Kahwa at stalls or in every hotel. There can be no better tea than this.