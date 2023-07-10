Fan asked MS Dhoni about the condition of his injured knee at the airport, ‘Mahi’ replied in this way, watch video

Former captain of the Indian cricket team ms dhoni His popularity is massive across the world, but he has a tremendous fan following in Tamil Nadu. Dhoni from the beginning Indian Premier League (IPL) I am the captain of Chennai Super Kings. He won the IPL title to his franchise for the fifth time in 2023 and equaled Mumbai Indians. Dhoni has reached Chennai once again on Sunday itself.

MS Dhoni on Monday launched the trailer and poster of his first production venture LGM with Sakshi Dhoni. Mahi has started a production company named Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited. The CSK captain was mobbed by fans as soon as he arrived at the Chennai airport. In a video on Instagram, a fan can be heard asking Dhoni about his injured knee.

Watch: MS Dhoni received a grand welcome in Chennai, will launch the trailer of his production film ‘MGM’ today

Dhoni turns 42

In response to the fan’s question, Dhoni shook his hand and indicated that his knee is fine now. Right after the IPL final, Dhoni had to undergo surgery for his injured knee. After surgery, Dhoni came directly to his hometown Ranchi and took health benefits here. Even Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7 at his farm house in Ranchi. During this, his fans remained frozen at the gate throughout the day.

Dhoni’s grand reception in Chennai

Dhoni continued to receive warm reception in Chennai and as the couple entered the city from the airport, the crowd started chanting Dhoni’s name and showered flowers on them. Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a mark as a dangerous hitter on the cricket ball. But with time he became a finisher. Even today Dhoni has no competition in terms of captaincy.