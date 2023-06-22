Far away from the ray of development, Gobrahi Diara of Katihar district

Katihar, 22 June (Hindustan Times). Gobrahi Diyara village (Kursela) of Katihar district is still yearning for basic facilities. The villagers allege that at the time of elections the people of the administration come and leave after giving assurance of providing basic facilities. But no one is concerned with their problems. The condition of the village puts a question mark on the development claims of the government.

Hundreds of women including Umesh Mahato, Shiv Kumar Mahato, Mukesh Kumar, Nandan Mahato, Ramji Mahato, Bhola Mahato, Vijay Mahato of Gobrahi Diyara village say that the population of this village is about ten thousand. Still, there is no road, no electricity, no hospital and secondary school in this village. Even an election booth is not made in this village. The people of the village are forced to walk eight to ten kilometers to the Ganga Ghat, then an hour’s journey by boat to cast their vote.

Deprived of basic facilities, the women of this place told their grief to the district officer Ravi Prakash, who reached Gobrahi Diyara for the first time in the camp organized under the ‘Administration Aapke Dwar’ programme. Women said that due to lack of primary health center in this village surrounded by water, the problem of life and death arises especially in front of pregnant women.

There is a primary school in Gobrahi Diyara with a population of 10,000, which too often remains closed. The children somehow manage to study till the fifth standard. There is no electricity. The government has arranged for some houses to have lights under solar energy. That too is lying closed due to battery and other technical fault.

Even after independence, there is no facility of kutcha road in this village. The people here have to take the help of farm paths for movement. As there is no bridge on the river Ganga between Kursela and Gobrahi Diyara, the boat is the only support for the people of this village. The villagers here have also written several letters to the higher officials regarding basic facilities. But no concrete initiative has been taken so far. For the first time, with the arrival of the district officer in this village, hope has arisen among the people that they will also be able to get health, education, road, electricity and other basic facilities.