Farm became arena in Bareilly, firing on cow herd, many injured, police engaged in search of accused

Bareilly : A herd of cows entered a field located in the village of CBganj police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The herd of cows ruined the crop. The farmer chased away the herd of cows. Two sides came face to face regarding this. Where there was a fierce fight. Due to which many people were injured. The accused side fired. After this they fled. The police have started the search by registering an FIR against the accused.

Darvesh, a resident of Sarai Talkhi village under CBganj police station area of ​​the city, does farming. Chari (cattle fodder) crop is standing in his field. A herd of cows entered the Chari crop. Darvesh drove him out of the field. But after some time the herd of cows entered again. Chaman Singh, Vinod and Pramod of the village protested about this. These people also left their animals in the farm of Dervish.

Police engaged in search of five accused

There was a dispute between the two about the animals eating the crop. Darvesh and his family members thrashed Rajendra. The victim was thrashed by the accused Chaman, Vinod, Pramod and their sons Aman, Nitin with sticks. Rajendra’s leg was broken due to the attack of the accused. Along with this, Darvesh has also got hurt. The information about the beating of Rajendra and Darvesh reached the village. Due to this many people came from the village. After this, the accused fled after firing. The police admitted the injured for treatment. Along with this, after registering a report against 5 accused, the search was started, but the people of the village were stirred by the firing.

crops destroyed by cows

In Bareilly, crops are being ruined by the herd of cows. Farmers are very upset due to this. Farmers have to monitor the crops overnight. It is said that people leave this cow. This is why the number of cows in the forest is increasing.

