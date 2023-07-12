Farmer stabbed to death in Maner, two accused arrested on complaint of relatives

Patna. A farmer was stabbed to death in a knife fight between two parties during a land dispute in Ward No. 25 of Mohanpur village under Maner police station area of ​​the district. The deceased farmer has been identified as Rajkumar Rai. Local police reached the spot after getting the information that the farmer was killed by adopting a knife. The police have also arrested two accused from the spot. Police took the body of the deceased and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. There is an atmosphere of panic in the area after the murder.

Murder due to police negligence

In relation to the incident, Rajkumar Rai’s daughter-in-law Anshu Devi told the local media that on Tuesday evening her father-in-law Rajkumar had gone to harvest the crop in his field. That’s why two sons of Mannu Rai of the village came with sharp weapons and attacked Rajkumar Rai with a crop and knife. Rajkumar Rai was badly injured in this. He was taken to the hospital, but it was too late, the doctors there declared him brought dead. The relatives of the deceased are angry that the police did not take any action even after repeatedly giving information about the land dispute. The result of which was that today one was murdered. Had the police taken action at the right time, this incident would not have happened today.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused

Maner Police Station President Rajeev Ranjan said that in Mohanpur village of the police station area, there was a fight and knife fight between the two parties over a land dispute. In this, a farmer was stabbed to death with a knife. At present, the body has been sent for postmortem and two accused have been arrested from the spot. After receiving a written application from the relatives of the deceased regarding the incident, a case will be registered and further action will be taken. Some accused in this murder case are still absconding. The police team is conducting raids regarding whose arrest.