Farmers gathered in Pipli, Haryana for the demand of MSP, Bajrang Punia joined the mahapanchayat

Kurukshetra : Farmers of Haryana organized a mahapanchayat on Monday for the demand of minimum support price (MSP) of crops. Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, who is demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of Wrestling Federation of India, also participated in his mahapanchayat. Due to the presence of a large number of Haryana farmers in the mahapanchayat, the Delhi-Haryana highway remained jammed for hours.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also participated in the mahapanchayat

According to media reports, a large number of farmers gathered to attend the mahapanchayat organized at Pipli in Kurukshetra district of Haryana on Monday regarding minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds and other demands. Apart from Rakesh Tikait, leader of various khaps and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia, who has been demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, was also present in the mahapanchayat.

BKU Chadhuni group organized mahapanchayat

The ‘MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao Mahapanchayat’ called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU Chadhuni faction) was organized at a grain market near National Highway 44 in Pipli. This highway was blocked a few days ago by farmers demanding that the government buy sunflower seeds at MSP.

Police lathicharged on June 6

On June 6, farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chadhuni) chief Gurnam Singh Chadhuni blocked the National Highway near Shahabad for more than six hours, demanding that the government buy sunflower seeds at MSP. Police used water cannons and lathicharged to disperse the protesters. Later, nine of its leaders, including the BKU (Chadhuni) president, were arrested on various charges including rioting and unlawful assembly.

Government should release the farmers arrested in Shahabad

Addressing the mahapanchayat, some farmer leaders criticized the government for its anti-farmer policies and police action against farmer leaders. They demanded that the government buy sunflower seeds at MSP and the protesters who were recently arrested in Shahabad should be released. Adequate police arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident. BKU leaders held a meeting with senior police officers on Sunday night to organize the mahapanchayat smoothly.

Khattar government issued compensation of Rs 29.13 crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday released Rs 29.13 crore as interim compensation to 8,528 farmers for sunflower growing on 36,414 acres. The farmers are demanding that the state government buy sunflower at the minimum support price of Rs 6,400 per quintal. Under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, the state government is giving Rs 1,000 per quintal as interim support for the sunflower crop sold below the MSP.