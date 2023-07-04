Farmers of Bihar are worried about not having enough water to plant paddy, so far only seven percent have been planted

Patna. Paddy straw has been sown in 80 percent of the fields across the state. However, so far only seven per cent paddy has been sown in the state. By this time, usually about 20 to 25 percent paddy was planted. But due to less rain this year, there is no water in the fields to sow paddy. Farmers dependent on rain water have not been able to start planting paddy till now. Planting of paddy has started only in the fields of the farmers who manage water in their fields with private resources.

According to a report of the Agriculture Department, 100 percent paddy has been left in Kishanganj, West Champaran and East Champaran. More than 90 per cent paddy straw has been dumped in Purnia division, 80 in Tirhut and 85 in Saharsa. On July 1, 25 percent paddy straw was sown in Munger, 20 to 25 in Bhagalpur and 55 percent in Magadha. Now the condition of these areas has also improved.

Situation improved in 18 days, but concern remains

Due to the scorching heat in the month of June across the state, there was a deep crisis on paddy cultivation. But, there has been improvement in paddy cultivation within the last 18 days, but the concern still persists. Till last June 17, only 22.7 per cent paddy straw was dumped in the state. It increased due to rains in the last days of June. In 18 days, the number of paddy tillers has increased from 22% to 80%.

Storm rained from the sky in Bihar, 22 people died due to cold, CM expressed grief )rice farming