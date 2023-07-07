Farmers of Garhwa are happy with monsoon, plowing of fields has been done up to 50 percent due to continuous rains

It rained in most of the blocks in Garhwa district on Thursday as well. In the last week of the month of Ashadh, except a few blocks, the entire district has received above average rainfall. Along with this, the month of Sawan also started with rain. There was 21 mm of rain on July 4 and 15 mm on July 5. While on Thursday, 15 mm of rain was recorded in the district headquarters and up to 25 mm in many blocks.

Monsoon reached Garhwa on June 21

Significantly, monsoon has arrived since June 21, a day before Adra Nakshatra, since then it is raining almost everyday. Although more rain is needed to fill the ahar-ponds and farm beds of the district. However, the condition of monsoon which is visible so far has created a possibility of good farming this year.

There will be less rain in future, there will be opportunity for farming

According to the forecast forecast by the Rural Agriculture Meteorological Service, Garhwa, the rain will reduce after Thursday. It is expected to rain up to 6 mm from July 7 to July 9. According to the Agriculture Department, this will give farmers time to plow and sow their fields.

Sowing has been done in only 50 percent

According to the data received, farmers are facing difficulty in plowing the fields due to continuous rains. But the plowing of the fields starts only from the last week of June. Right now mainly the plowing of the paddy fields is being done at a fast pace. So far 75 percent of the paddy fields have been plowed. At the same time, only 25 percent plowing has been done in the fields of the lower part. Along with ploughing, farmers are also sowing Bhadai, oilseeds and pulses. But no data is available for this. It is estimated that as soon as the rains subside, sowing will pick up pace.