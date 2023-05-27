Farmers preparing to sow paddy seeds, scientists gave suggestions regarding nursery

With the entry of season in Rohini Nakshatra, the farmers have started preparing to sow paddy seeds. Along with making arrangements for fertilizers and seeds, the work of plowing the field has also been started to prepare the nursery. According to the farmers, paddy nursery is planted at least 25 days before its transplanting. Keeping in view the preparation of the farmers, the sellers of fertilizers and seeds have also started stocking the goods. Along with the agriculture department, information is being given by the agricultural scientists about the varieties of nursery and paddy.

Farmers have been suggested to plant nursery of Rajshree, Rajendra Mansoori, Kishori, Swarna in long duration paddy varieties. For transplanting in one hectare, a nursery of 800 to 1,000 square meters area can be prepared. It has been told to arrange the seeds at the right place. On the other hand, the people of the seed selling companies have started telling the farmers about their seeds after reaching the farming areas.

According to the officials associated with the agriculture department, the more preparation is done in farming, the more the nursery is planted in time, the work of transplanting is done, the better is the yield. There has also been less rainfall since last few years. In such a situation, the farmers have also been advised to put the seeds of the varieties prepared in less time in the nursery.