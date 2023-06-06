Farmers Protest: Farmers protest against Greater Noida Authority, 40 arrests, clash with police even at night

Lucknow . The case of farmers of about 50 villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar, who have been protesting for 43 days outside the Greater Noida Authority to fulfill their demands, has become hot. The police kept busy in removing the farmers till late night of Tuesday. Now there is information about the arrest of 40 farmers. These farmers are accused of locking the gate of the Greater Noida Authority. All the farmers have been brought to the police line. There was a clash with the farmer’s force even while bringing the police line. The police had to use mild force here as well. The police has also removed the tents that the farmers had put up outside the authority’s gate.

Hundreds of farmers locked both the gates

Demanding better rehabilitation facilities and compensation for their land acquired for the industrial development of the city, farmers on Tuesday intensified their agitation against the Greater Noida Authority. Hundreds of farmers entered the 43rd day of their dharna under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha. Locked both the gates. There he sat on a dharna. The police had to use force to evict these farmers. The Greater Noida Authority, in its 129th board meeting on April 21, 2023, increased the rate of land compensation for farmers from ₹3,750 per square meter to ₹4,125 per square meter meters, who will give up their land for planned development. The farmers said that they are not happy with this increase.

We will survive only after resolving the issues of farmers and youth: Bhakiyu

Brijesh Bhati, national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ambavata, says that the authority is not ready to listen to him. For this reason the program of siege was fixed. Farmers want solution to the issues of 10% population plot, lease back of population, 4 times compensation of circle rate, employment, 40 meter landless plot etc. Farmers have joined with their children and elders at the protest site which started from 25th April. They are now camping at the picket site outside the Greater Noida Authority office at night as well. They will be able to settle the issues of farmers and youth.