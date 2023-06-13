Farmers Protest: MSP has become a matter, the demonstration of farmers in Kurukshetra is over, Rakesh Tikait gave a big warning

Farmers Protest: The demonstration of farmers in Kurukshetra has ended on the second day. Talk has been made with the Haryana government regarding the minimum support price (MSP). Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced the end of the movement. Significantly, farmers were protesting for two consecutive days on the national highway at Pipli in Kurukshetra district of Haryana for the demand of minimum support price (MSP) on sunflower seeds. The farmers had blocked the national highway.

Will fight on MSP across the country: Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, the movement is over, the roads will be opened today. We were protesting so that our crop should be bought on MSP. We will continue to fight on MSP in the whole country. The rate that the Government of India has regarding the MSP will have to be given. He said, this fight is between the Prime Minister of the country versus the Chief Minister of the state. The rates fixed by the Prime Minister will also have to be paid by the states.