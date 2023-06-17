Farmers selling paddy did not get money even after 6 months, Annadata of Chatra is worried

Farmers selling paddy in government paddy procurement centers in Tandwa of Chatra district have not been paid even after six months, due to which the farmers are facing a lot of trouble. The time for cultivation has come. Farmers are worried about doing farming. Paddy purchase center was opened in Raham Pax of the block, in which 59 farmers sold 1925 quintals of paddy. Half of the amount has been sent to the farmers’ account, the remaining amount has not been received yet, due to which the farmers are disappointed.

Farming will have to be done by taking loan

Farmers say that monsoon is about to come. It is time to buy seeds, but the payment has not been made yet. In such a situation, farming will have to be done by taking a loan. PACS President Vijay Pandey said that the paddy was bought and delivered to the mill. I am not responsible for the payment.

How to buy seeds, farmers are worried

Farmers Uttam Prasad, Gudiya Tana Bhagat, Baleshwar Saav, Jamuna Prasad, Brajesh Kumar, Binod Saav, Ganesh Mahato said that the time for cultivation has come, the economic situation has worsened due to non-payment till now. Worried about how to buy seeds for farming. The farmers have appealed to the Deputy Commissioner for early payment.

DSO said

DSO Salman Zafar Khizri said that the paddy bought from the farmers has been delivered to the rice mill. As soon as the rice is supplied in the district, the amount will be paid to the farmers.

104 farmers did not get second installment in Simaria

The amount of the second installment has not been paid to the 104 farmers of the block selling paddy in the Simaria Pax Limited office, due to which the farmers are very upset. These farmers were paid the first installment at the rate of Rs 10.20 per kg, while the second installment at the rate of Rs 10.30 per kg was not paid even after six months.

JSFT has procured paddy

Due to this, farmers are facing a lot of difficulty in purchasing seeds of crops like paddy, corn, groundnut, tomato, as well as fertilizers and medicines. At the time of sowing of the said crops, the farmers are facing a lot of problem for money. Farmers are circling the packs everyday regarding payment. Paddy has been procured by JSFT company.

Farmers should be paid the amount without delay

Other farmers including Saryu Rana, Kanhaiya Prasad Singh, Prakash Dangi, Rajendra Dangi, Shivnandan Singh, Basant Narayan Singh, Uday Kumar Singh, Radha Prasad Singh, Charku Mahato and Girendra Kumar Pandey said that they have been demanding payment from the department for six months. are coming. The farmers have demanded payment of the amount without delay, so that they can do farming on time.

Instructions for e-KYC of 24,702 farmers remaining in PM Kisan and Jharkhand Agriculture Loan Waiver Scheme