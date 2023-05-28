Farmers stand on Ghazipur border in support of wrestlers, Rakesh Tikait warns government and police

Leader of the Indian Farmers Union Rakesh Tikait Hundreds of farmers are standing on the Ghazipur border under the leadership of, Hundreds of farmers were trying to enter Delhi to participate in the demonstration called by the wrestlers near the new Parliament House, after which they were stopped at the Ghazipur border. Stopped. At the same time, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has warned the government and the Delhi Police.

Police and government are doing the work of Hitler’s royal – Tikait

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who reached the border, said, till the wrestlers arrested in Delhi are not released, the farmers will not get up from the Ghazipur border. Rakesh Tikait said, there were attempts to stop us on the way at various places. The police and the government are doing the work of Hitler royal. Vehicles have been deployed at various places. Farmers have been put under house arrest in many places.

Tikait said, our movement was successful

Rakesh Tikait has termed the farmers’ movement in support of the wrestlers as successful. He said, if no arrest has been made in any case before today, then we will not move forward if the police gives it in writing. If it is not so, then Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should also be arrested. Tikait said, our movement was successful. Because the farmers were put under house arrest inside their homes. Only one group of farmers has been able to reach Ghazipur border.

Police detained top wrestlers

Tell you that the wrestlers sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar were not allowed to protest near the new Parliament House. These wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President of Wrestling Federation of India, on charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on Sunday for violating law and order after they tried to break through the security cordon and proceed towards the new Parliament House for a women ‘mahapanchayat’. Top wrestlers had resumed their agitation on April 23 demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Rakesh Tikait said – New movement before 2024 against the dictatorship of the government, support till the demands of the wrestlers are met Phogat