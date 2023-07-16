Farmers will get the benefit of DBT in East Singhbhum, advisory issued for taking other benefits including urea

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has been fully implemented in the sale of fertilizers in East Singhbhum. Now all the registered fertilizer retail sellers are selling fertilizers from their sales centers through Point of Sale (POS) machines, Android phones, Desktops or Laptops. It has been said that farmers must carry Aadhaar card and mobile while purchasing fertilizers. Along with this, mobile OTP system linked to Aadhaar card can be used for contactless shopping and UPI QR code installed in the shop or online payment system can be used for payment. With this system also, farmers will get fertilizers at subsidized price as before.

Farmers have been appealed to avoid rumours. By purchasing fertilizer through Aadhaar card from posh machines, neither money will be deducted from the bank account nor will anyone be deprived of the benefits of other government schemes. It has also been told that each sack of urea is of 45 kg packet and the remaining fertilizers are of 50 kg packet. If fertilizers are sold by any retailer at a price higher than the above prescribed MRP, then in such a situation a complaint can be made to the Block Agriculture Officer or Block Technical Manager of the concerned block, District Agriculture Office and Joint Agriculture Director Office of the district. Is. If non-subsidized fertilizers are forcibly sold by a seller along with subsidized fertilizers, strict action will be taken against them under the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985 by canceling the license of the concerned seller.

Development plans reviewed in Keruvadungari

Panchayat level monthly review meeting cum birth-death registration campaign was conducted in Keruvadungari of Sundernagar area. Chief Kanhu Murmu presided over this review meeting. In this meeting, the works of education, health, anganwadi, agriculture, food supply, MNREGA and other departments were reviewed. On the occasion, the employees related to the birth-death registration campaign were instructed to issue 100% certificates within a month. No representative from JSLPS and rationing department had reached the meeting. Its information has been given to the senior officials.

The wait of the farmers is over! 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will be credited on this day