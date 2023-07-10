Farmers will get this benefit from digital crop survey, the Chief Secretary told the merits in the training program

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said on Monday that the digital crop survey project is ready to start in Uttar Pradesh (UP). This will help the government to get accurate crop-wise position of net sown area and assess the contribution of farm produce based income to the state’s economy. Mishra said this while inaugurating a three-day training program for identified district and tehsil level master trainers for conducting digital survey of crops under Digital Agriculture Public Infrastructure. The program was jointly organized by the Agriculture and Revenue Departments.

Database ‘One Stop Solution’ for Farmers

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said, “The digital crop survey will also eliminate the need for farmers to verify their records repeatedly to avail various government schemes including Kisan Credit Card and crop insurance.” He said that the digital crop survey would help in setting up agro-based industries in the state and connect farmers to the market without middlemen. The database created through Digital Fasal Survekshan will act as a ‘one stop solution’ for the farmers, where they will be able to get many facilities like resolution of crop related issues, government subsidies and quotation management, as well as large scale access .

Data will be collected from 35983 e-check clusters spread over 31002 areas

The biggest bureaucrat in Uttar Pradesh claimed that over 3 crore registered cultivable lands have been identified in the state to be surveyed during the ongoing Kharif season. The e-portal (e-investigation) will be conducted in two phases from August 10 to September 25. 21 districts will be covered in the first phase and 54 districts in the second phase. For the survey, a target has been set to collect data from 35983 e-investigation groups spread over 31002 areas under Lekhpal in 350 tehsils of 75 districts of the state, while preparations for its implementation have started.

